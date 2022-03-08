Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 11:40 am
PIA starts operation to airlift Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine

Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Tuesday started its operation to airlift the citizens stranded in the war-struck Ukraine.

A PIA plane, Boeing-777, left for Poland yesterday from Lahore airport for Warsaw, the capital of Poland.

“From Lahore airport, the PK-777 has left for Warsaw, the capital of Poland,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press release.

He said that the plane, dispatched on the directives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, would bring back around 300 Pakistanis to the country and will land at the Islamabad International Airport.

“While more flights will also be operated on the instructions of the government of Pakistan,” the PIA spokesman added.

Earlier, the Embassy of Pakistan announced that it has safely evacuated nearly 98% of Pakistanis from the war-hit country.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar maintained that the embassy is striving hard to facilitate the nationals.

He said in an audio message that the safe evacuation was almost completed, and the evacuated people were sent to Poland, from where they would be taken back to Pakistan.

