PM for timely enforcement of incentives for freelancers, IT companies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of the incentives and facilities announced by the government for freelancers and the IT industry within the stipulated time.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the incentives being provided to the IT sector, said the government was extending maximum facilitation to the sectors with immense potential to support the national economy.

Mentioning the historic package announced by the government for promotion of the IT sector, he said the government had introduced massive reforms to facilitate the business sector.

He viewed that the facilitation of the skilled freelancers would lead to increasing the remittances as promotion of the IT exports was among the government’s priorities.

The participants of the meeting were apprised of the implementation status of the incentives for the startups, industrial sector and IT companies.

It was told the implementation of the government’s recently announced industries and IT package was going on with fast pace and an increase in the number of freelancers had been witnessed consequent to the government’s measures.

The meeting was told that the one-step registration of freelancers through the portal of Pakistan Software Export Board had been ensured which would automatically register them with the Federal Board of Revenue.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan was also taking steps to ensure the transfer of freelancing funds from abroad through the banking channels. Besides, a mechanism to take benefit from the tax exemptions for the IT companies would also be in place very soon.