PM has the power to make any decision about Punjab CM: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan got the power to decide the fate of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The special assistant took to Twitter and said, however, the entire focus of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was on failing the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the premier.

اس وقت میدان جنگ اسلام آباد ہے- پارٹی قیادت کا تمام فوکس تحریک عدم اعتماد کو ناکام بنا کر اس مکرو گروہ اور ان کے بیرونی آقاؤں کا چہرہ بے نقاب کرنا ہے۔ وزیراعلی کی تبدیلی یا نا تبدیلی کا اختیار وزیراعظم عمران خان کے پاس ہے اور وہ جو اور جب مناسب سمجھیں گے فیصلہ کریں گے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 10, 2022

“Islamabad is the battlefield at the moment. All the focus of the party leadership is at thwarting the no-confidence motion and exposing the evil group and its external masters,” said Gill.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has the power to change or not change the [Punjab] chief minister [Usman Buzdar], and he will decide whatever he thinks is appropriate at the right time.”

وزیراعظم عمران خان سے گورنر پنجاب چوہدری سرور اور وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب سردار عثمان بزدار کی ملاقات۔

ملاقات میں ملکی سیاسی صورتحال سمیت صوبے کے انتظامی امور اور جاری ترقیاتی منصوبوں پر پیش رفت سے متعلق گفتگو۔ pic.twitter.com/jYaYTPZMwz — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 10, 2022

Earlier, in another tweet today, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that surprisingly there was no allegation of corruption against the Prime Minister in the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition.

He said that those who had moved the no-trust motion and launched the movement were all corrupt.