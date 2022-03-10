Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:45 pm
PM has the power to make any decision about Punjab CM: Shahbaz Gill

Web Desk BOL News

Pm Imran Khan Buzdar

PM Imran Khan in a meeting with Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. Image: Radio Pakistan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan got the power to decide the fate of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Read more: PM Imran terms no-trust move ‘the moment to scruff opposition by neck’

The special assistant took to Twitter and said, however, the entire focus of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was on failing the opposition's no-confidence motion against the premier.

"Islamabad is the battlefield at the moment. All the focus of the party leadership is at thwarting the no-confidence motion and exposing the evil group and its external masters," said Gill.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has the power to change or not change the [Punjab] chief minister [Usman Buzdar], and he will decide whatever he thinks is appropriate at the right time."

Earlier, in another tweet today, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that surprisingly there was no allegation of corruption against the Prime Minister in the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition.

He said that those who had moved the no-trust motion and launched the movement were all corrupt.

