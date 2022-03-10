PM Imran being misguided, claims Jahangir Tareen group

Members of JahangirTarin group talk to media persons after the group meeting in Lahore on Thursday. Screengrab/ Bol News

Jahangir Tareen group leader MPA Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani has said that some individuals are misguiding Prime Minister Imran Khan about his own party members.

He further said that whatever the prime minister was doing, he would soon realise what was right or what was wrong.

He was talking to media persons after the group meeting in Lahore on Thursday.

Nawani asserted that Tareen group’s member Ajmal Cheema’s petrol pump had been shut down and transport services stopped.

However, he clarified that he was not blaming the government for being involved in it, adding that someone in the government might be doing such activities due to his personal grudge with Ajmal Cheema.

He rejected media reports that Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani was being nominated for Punjab chief minister slot, saying he had never been aspirant for the CM office.

He maintained that they could not be pressurized and they would continue to stand by their stance, adding that they would not compromise on their principles.

He further said that his group members had not been telephoned and threatened by anyone.

He clarified that Syed Samsam Bhkhari and Sardar Asif Nakai had never been part of Tareen group.

Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani said that the group had collectively decided not to attend the meeting called by the prime minister.

Earlier, Liaquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and his son Ahad Khattak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have formally joined Jamiat-e-Ulema (JUI-F) on Thursday.

Both leaders made the announcement in Islamabad, after which Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed a press conference.

Pervez Khattak’s brother Liaquat Khattak and nephew Ahad Khattak joined the PPP before the first phase of local government (LG) elections in the KP in December 2021.

Talking on the occasion, Maulana Fazl accused Imran Khan of working on the foreign agenda.

He alleged that PTI received funding from the United States (US), India, and Israel and questioned the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) on why it was delaying the foreign funding case against the ruling party.