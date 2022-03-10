Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 06:50 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PM Imran being misguided, claims Jahangir Tareen group

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 06:50 pm
Tarin group

Members of JahangirTarin group talk to media persons after the group meeting in Lahore on Thursday. Screengrab/ Bol News

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Jahangir Tareen group leader MPA Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani has said that some individuals are misguiding Prime Minister Imran Khan about his own party members.

He further said that whatever the prime minister was doing, he would soon realise what was right or what was wrong.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan says PTI govt stable, confident on political front

He was talking to media persons after the group meeting in Lahore on Thursday.

Nawani asserted that Tareen group’s member Ajmal Cheema’s petrol pump had been shut down and transport services stopped.

However, he clarified that he was not blaming the government for being involved in it, adding that someone in the government might be doing such activities due to his personal grudge with Ajmal Cheema.

He rejected media reports that Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani was being nominated for Punjab chief minister slot, saying he had never been aspirant for the CM office.

He maintained that they could not be pressurized and they would continue to stand by their stance, adding that they would not compromise on their principles.

He further said that his group members had not been telephoned and threatened by anyone.

He clarified that Syed Samsam Bhkhari and Sardar Asif Nakai had never been part of Tareen group.

Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani said that the group had collectively decided not to attend the meeting called by the prime minister.

Earlier, Liaquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and his son Ahad Khattak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have formally joined Jamiat-e-Ulema (JUI-F) on Thursday.

Both leaders made the announcement in Islamabad, after which Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed a press conference.

Read more: PTI’s former KP minister Liaquat Khattak joins JUI-F after PPP

Pervez Khattak’s brother Liaquat Khattak and nephew Ahad Khattak joined the PPP before the first phase of local government (LG) elections in the KP in December 2021.

Talking on the occasion, Maulana Fazl accused Imran Khan of working on the foreign agenda.

He alleged that PTI received funding from the United States (US), India, and Israel and questioned the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) on why it was delaying the foreign funding case against the ruling party.

Read More

4 hours ago
PTI's former KP minister Liaquat Khattak joins JUI-F after PPP

Liaquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and his son...
5 hours ago
JI announces series of protests against inflation, govt in Multan

MULTAN: The Jamaat e Islami (JI) on Thursday announced a series of...
7 hours ago
Rashid says PTI to offer God-thanking prayers before parliament house on no-trust motion day

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said on the day...
7 hours ago
Bilawal says drone hitting Aseefa wasn't an accident but a message

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded a probe...
8 hours ago
Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Indian troops on Thursday martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district...
8 hours ago
Inflation vigorously thumped comman man in last 3 years: Shehbaz

Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that inflation has thumped...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

40 seconds ago
Christopher Abbott joins the cast pf Kraven the Hunter

Christopher Abbott, will join the cast of Sony Pictures' Marvel film 'Kraven...
7 mins ago
Dwayne Johnson announced the dates of his two upcoming movies Black Adam and DC Leaque of Super Pets

DC fans will have to wait a little longer. As actor Dwayne...
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife's birthday with a star-studded party
17 mins ago
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his wife’s birthday with a star-studded party

Shahzad Sheikh recently celebrated his wife Hina's birthday with a fun-filled birthday...
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos
21 mins ago
Zhalay Sarhadi looks breathtaking in new alluring photos

Popular Pakistani diva Zhalay Sarhadi Shares her latest gorgeous Photos with her...
Adsence Ad 300X600