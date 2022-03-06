Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed addresses press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. Screengrab/ Bol News TV

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has defeated negative politics of the opposition on every front.

Talking to media today [Sunday], he said Imran Khan’s government sailed through all tests in the parliament, including legislation pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force in the parliament.

Murad Saeed said Imran Khan is pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy by saying ‘Absolutely Not’ to joining any war of others.

Meanwhile,Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Vehari on Sunday, where he will address a mammoth public gathering at Mailsi under his mass contact campaign.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet on Sunday. He said the people of South Punjab will accord an exemplary reception to Prime Minister Imran Khan like the people of Central Punjab did in Mandi Bahauddin.