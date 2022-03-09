Adsence Ads 300X250
09th Mar, 2022. 01:21 pm
PM Imran Khan arrives in Karachi to meet MQM-P leadership

PM Imran Khan. Image: File

Amid the rising political heat and the no-trust move by the opposition parties, Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Karachi to visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership and coalition partners.

During his day-long visit, the PM would visit the MQM-P head office at the Bahadurabad area of Karachi to meet the party leaders.

Read more: We have to focus on women empowerment in country: PM Imran

Later, he will also meet the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s provincial and divisional leadership and parliamentarians from Sindh to activate the party workers in the province.

Notably, the opposition on Tuesday submitted the no-confidence against the prime minister in the National Assembly Secretariate.

More than 100 members of the opposition parties have signed the motion, Bol News report quoted sources within the opposition as saying.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Saad Rafique, Naveed Qamar, Ayaz Sadiq, and Central Information Secretary of PPP Shazia Atta Marri have submitted a requisition to convene a session of the lower house at the National Assembly Secretariat.

Download BOL News App for latest news

