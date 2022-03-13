Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that he had come into politics to make Pakistani people a nation in the world, not to reduce inflation in the country.

He said this while addressing a big public gathering in Hafizabad on Sunday.

PM Imran Khan said that to make Pakistani People one nation, his government had introduced one education system in the country.

Read more: All allied parties fully intact with govt, claims Shah Mahmood

Imran Khan said that seminary students would also be included in one education system.

He said that all students will be taught similar syllabus along with English. He said that the distribution of students’ scholarships is being made transparent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the PTI Government will complete unprecedented development works in the country’s history, before the completion of its current five years term.

He said that justice, humanity and self-reliance are fundamental principles of the state. He said that youth is the future of our nation and all measures are being taken for their progress.

He said that he came into politics only for the youth of Pakistan and he had been doing politics for the last 25 years to make their future better.

He further said that Pakistan had very talented professional people in every field, their talents should be utilised in making Pakistan a respectable and welfare state in the world.

He said that his government was making efforts to introduce a ration and shelter system to help the poor lead respectable life.

He maintained that the Madina State was the first welfare state in the world.

He said that Rehmat ulil Aalamin (PBUH) Authority was formed to guide the nation to the right path. He said that under this Authority, research will be done in educational institutions as our children should know about Sunnah-e Rasool (PBUH).

He said that those nations are ruined who deviate from their ideology. He said that as per Allama Iqbal’s vision, the ideology behind creation of Pakistan was following Sunnah e Rasool (PBUH), as Allah asks us to obey Sunnah e Rasool (PBUH).

The Prime Minister said that he has been preaching for twenty five years to make corrupt people accountable. He said that I came into politics to unite the whole nation.

He further said that his government was providing cheap loans to the poor to make their houses.

He asserted that the world knew he had no clandestine assets and bank accounts in any foreign country.

PM Imran Khan further said when the nation diverts from its ideology, it will lose respectable status in the world.

Read more: Article 6 to apply on those buying, selling votes in parliament: Faisal Javed

He said that he asked the United Kingdom whether they allowed Pakistan to carry out drone attacks to kill terrorists in your country, they replied in negation.

Imran Khan defended his criticism against European Union ambassadors for writing a letter, asking Pakistan to condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine.

He added that Pakistan was not a slave country and it would not take any dictation from any country. The prime minister said that his government wanted to have good relations with every country including the United States and European countries.

The prime minister vowed that he would not let his nation bow before anyone in the world.

He congratulated the PTI Hafizabad chapter for organizing a big public gathering. He opened a number of development projects in Hafizabad.

The prime minister lambasted Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He further said that no one had the courage to buy the loyalty of any member of parliament in the west, adding these leaders were doing buy-sell politics in the country.