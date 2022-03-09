Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 04:22 pm
PM Imran terms no-trust move ‘the moment to scruff opposition by neck’

Pm Imran opposition

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. Image: File

Lashing out at the opposition after submission of the no-confidence motion, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said the move will be political death for the opposition, and it is something he had prayed for long.

He claimed the people of Sindh wanted to get freedom from the ‘Zardari daku’ who has looted the country’s wealth and was involved in blackmailing and killing people.

He was addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers at Governor House in Karachi on Wednesday.

PM Imran said, “I wished for this for so long. This will be the political death for them [opposition].” He added, “I have been doing jihad against the clan of corrupt people for the past 25 years, not politics.”

“I just prayed to Allah to provide me a chance to hold them [opposition] by the scruff of their necks, and the moment has come.”

The premier said, “I will not leave them after this [no-confidence voting] but I have done planning for the future.” “I am coming after you Asif Ali Zardari,” PM Khan said in an aggressive tone.

He accused Zardari of blackmailing and killing people in Sindh through the use of police.

He lamented that the robbers who looted the country for the last 30 years have now teamed up against him on the pretext of saving the country.

The premier called Shehbaz Sharif a shoe-polisher and said it is a sin to Maulana Fazlur Rehman a ‘maulana’.

He thanked the nation for paying record taxes to his government, adding it enabled them to reduce the burden on the masses. He reiterated, “A country cannot move forward without high exports.”

Referring to the opposition parties, PM Imran said the ‘bouquet of dacoits’ is worried about how the government overcame every challenge.

The PTI government inherited an almost bankrupt country and then the pandemic hit while the prices of commodities also jacked up due to the Ukraine war, he said and added the government protected the masses from getting affected in every scenario.

He also rendered support to the world for establishing peace but ruled out the prospect of support in a war.

PM Imran also announced a visit to interior Sindh.

