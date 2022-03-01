PM Imran to announce industrial package in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce an industrial package in Lahore on Tuesday.

The package is aimed at promoting business activities in the country.

During a meeting in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will brief the Prime Minister about administrative and overall law and order situation of the province.

Members of Parliament from Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sahiwal Divisions will also call on the Prime Minister in Lahore.

PM Imran to meet PML-Q leadership

The premier is also expected to meet the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders at their residence to inquire after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The visit is also intended to address the grievances of the PML-Q leaders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s coalition partners in the Punjab and federal government.

Read more: Shehbaz wishes Shujaat speedy recovery after PML-Q hints at parting ways with PTI

Number game?

Interestingly, if PML-Q parts ways with the government in Punjab and the centre, the opposition will want them to join hands if they want a no-confidence motion against CM Punjab Usman Buzdar or Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Shehbaz is well-aware of the fact that no-confidence motions. both in Punjab or centre. will not succeed without PML-Q’s help,” added the political insiders.

Likewise, sources added that Elahi and PML-Q leadership also feel that the PTI government has failed to deliver, and it could go “packing anytime due to inflation, unemployment, soaring petrol prices and deteriorating law and order situation.”

Read more: Zardari, Parvez Elahi to decide on the next course of action through consultation: Joint Declaration

“They [PML-Q] have realised that if they continue to stay with the PTI as an ally, it will be difficult for them to face the people in their constituencies and win their seats in the next general elections to be held in 2023,” sources continued.

PML-Q looking for a future alliance?

Interestingly, PML-Q enjoys a good working relationship with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as Elahi and Chaudhry Moonis Elahi have met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP President Asif Ali Zardari numerous times during the recent years and are also in touch with them at the moment or any possible future alliance.

“Shehbaz Sharif’s call today will help them in bridging the gap between the two parties, and the no-confidence motion against CM Buzdar in Punjab and PM Khan in the centre in the coming days cannot be ruled out,” sources maintained.

‘PTI government in hot waters’

According to political insiders, the PTI, both in the centre and in Punjab, is in deep crisis over many issues, including the delay in appointing the DG ISI. They also failed to address rising inflation, hike in petroleum, sugar and wheat prices in the country, which paved the way for the re-emergence of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM).

The government also faced an embarrassment recently when they called off the joint session of the parliament as its allies, PML-Q and MQM, were not on the same page over matters like the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the next elections and electoral reforms, sources added.

“If the PTI government failed to address the issues affecting the lives of the masses and the concerns of its allies, it could be sent packing any day,” sources said while adding that “it is the need of the hour that PM Khan-led government wake up and smell the coffee, otherwise it would be too late for it.”

They maintained that if the PTI could blame anyone for all the crises it was facing today, it was the party itself.