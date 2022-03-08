PM Imran to arrive Karachi tomorrow, to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet the top leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan tomorrow (Wednesday) during his one-day Karachi visit.

The premier’s visit will be held at the party’s Bahadurabad office during his one-day visit to the city where matters related to the no-confidence motion will be discussed.

PM Imran will also meet the members of the national assembly at the Governor House.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail have maintained that the reservations of Jahangir Khan Tarin (JKT) group and Aleem Khan will be removed within the next 24 hours. He called on PTI disgruntled leader Aleem Khan at his residence in Lahore on Monday evening.

According to Bol News, the Governor Sindh further said that addressing their reservations would be in favour of the PTI, adding that he would inform Prime Minister Imran Khan about their demands and problems.

He further said that they had definitely some complaints and issues, which must be resolved as soon as possible.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that they would be again on the same page soon. He observed that it was a pity that he had to come to Aleem to bring round him, who was his old friend and diehard leader of the party.

Imran Ismail said that he had come to Lahore on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Aleem Khan also expressed his strong reservations about the governance in Punjab and other issues.