Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 12:33 am
PM Imran to launch Ehsaas Riyayat Ration scheme in Islamabad today

Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme in a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday (today).

The Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme will cater a monthly subsidy of 30 per cent on daily use items to 20 million households.

The prices of flour, cooking oil, ghee and pulses will immensely be deceased.

Besides that under the Ehsaas Kafalat scheme, distribution of Rs 71 billion of cash assistance would also be started.

PM Imran will also address the ceremony, which will be attended by cabinet members. parliamentarians and others.

On 23rd November last year, the government restored the registration of beneficiaries for the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme through SMS service at 8171.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said that families earning less than 50,000 rupees a month would be able to register themselves under the programme.

Only one member of an applicant family, whose cell number was issued on his personal Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), could enrol his or her family, either through the 8171 SMS service or the web portal.

For registration, a member of the family could SMS the CNIC number to 8171, said Radio Pakistan. Kiryana shopkeepers would only be able to register through the web portal: https://ehsaasrashan.pass.gov.pk/.

Dr Nishtar had opened the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat portal to register deserving families and Kiryana merchants earlier this month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the programme during an address to the nation. The Rs120 billion targeted subsidies programme would benefit 20 million families.

