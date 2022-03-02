PM launches interest-free loans for 4.5m families under Kamyab Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that nearly 4.5 million families would benefit from the interest-free loan program, worth Rs407 billion.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of interest-free loans under the Kamyab Pakistan Program at the Faisal Mosque.

PM maintained that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected record tax in Pakistan that enabled the government to subsidize petrol, diesel, and electricity.

“The government will use the collected tax money to uplift people from poverty and for their welfare”, he added.

The premiere maintained that Pakistan was envisioned to follow the rules laid down by Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) for Madina city, but the country deviated from the desired path.

Imran Khan urged the nation to pay taxes that would contribute towards making law income groups financially self-reliant.

Under the program, the loans will be disbursed among the youth, women, farmers, and for the construction of low-income houses during the next two years.

PM Khan said that so far Rs2.5 billion had been disbursed among the low-income groups in various welfare schemes and mentioned that the banks had also given loans of Rs55 billion after the government encouraged them to facilitate the common man.

Imran Khan also underscored that the launch of health cards would help people benefit from the medical centres in public and private sectors across the country.