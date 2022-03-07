Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 04:07 pm
PML-N offers Punjab chief ministership to Aleem Khan: sources

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 04:07 pm

Aleem Khan Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has offered Punjab chief ministership to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan for supporting them in a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, sources informed Bol News on Monday.

Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen group together have the support of as many as 60 MPAs hence both the leaders can play a vital role in bringing no-confidence against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

The sources privy to the development said that Tareen and Khan are in close contact with the PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently held a secret meeting with Khan in Lahore.

Read more: Aleem Khan submits his resignation to Punjab CM

A section within the PML-N believes that giving chief ministership to Khan will be better than any nominee of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid – a key coalation partner of the PTI government, said the source.

The biggest roadblock in cooperation with the PML-Q is that its leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has set strict conditions and lacks trust within the ranks of the PML-N party leadership.

Read More: PM Imran accepts Punjab Minister Aleem Khan’s resignation

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Islamabad and has moved to his official residence in the Minister Enclave. He is expected to hold a high-level meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the Zardari House.

Before this meeting, PPP leader Khurshid Shah will hold a meeting with Maulana Fazl at his residence in Islamabad.

