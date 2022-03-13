Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:50 pm
PML-N, PPP agree to give Punjab CM slot to Pervaiz Elahi if PML-Q supports no-trust motion

PMLN PPP

PML-N and PPP have agreed to nominate PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM if PML-Q supports no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan. Image: File

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have agreed to nominate Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister if the PML-Q supports the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bol News quoting sources reported on Sunday that the announcement in this connection will be made within the next 24 hours.

Read more: PM Imran Khan says he came into politics to make Pakistanis a nation, not to reduce inflation

They said that PML-Q, which is a key ally of the PM Imran Khan-led government, was informed about the development by a senior leader of PPP.

PML-Q on Saturday had convened a consultative meeting in Lahore to address the present scenario in Punjab.

During the meeting, participants concluded that no PTI ally is pleased with the federal government’s performance and that the PML-Q will have to make its own political decision shortly.

However, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has claimed that all the allied parties were fully intact with the government and they would support the treasury benches on the no-trust motion.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) is a faithful allied political party which would fulfill its commitment to support the government,” he said talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) vice chairman said holding meetings between the political parties and difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy. He said the opposition would fail on the matter of no-confidence move.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto blames PM Imran for trying to rig no-confidence motion

Meanwhile, in a statement, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Soori said the opposition’s no-confidence motion would face a terrible defeat as the masses were with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the people desired to witness an independent economy and foreign policy.

