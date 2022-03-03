The PML-N has taken practical steps to repeal the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Ordinance as it has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly to repeal the PECA Amendment Ordinance.

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb signed a resolution in the name of Speaker National Assembly. The resolution for repeal of Pact Amendment Ordinance was submitted under Article 170 II of National Assembly Rules 2007.

The resolution has been submitted on the directives of PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, the resolution said.

Earlier in a meeting with the delegation of the Joint Action Committee of Journalist Organizations, Shehbaz Sharif had assured to bring a resolution for repeal of the PECA Ordinance.

The resolution will be tabled in the House for a vote. If the National Assembly passes a resolution under Rule 170 II, the ordinance stands repealed.

Earlier ON Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act (Peca) Ordinance 2022, but to say that there should be no law or there should be a law that cannot be implanted was “absurd”.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the minister said, “I fully support the Peca law. However, people’s dignity is being ruined on social media. Improve the law, but to say that there should be no law or there should be a law that cannot be implanted is absurd.”

“This is not a political issue but a social matter, and political parties must unite for media reforms.”

In the Peca Amendment Ordinance, issued by President Arif Alvi, the definition of a person has been included any company, association, institution or authority. Section 20 of the ordinance had been amended to increase the sentence from 3 years to 5 years in case of an attack on the identity of any person.