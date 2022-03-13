Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:20 pm
PML-Q meeting remains inconclusive about supporting Opposition or PTI govt

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi preside over consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Islamabad on Sunday. Image: File

The consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has remained inconclusive regarding joining the opposition camp or standing by the PTI government.

The meeting in Islamabad on Sunday presided over Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was attended by its parliamentarians and senior leadership.

Read more: PML-N, PPP agree to give Punjab CM slot to Pervaiz Elahi if PML-Q supports no-trust motion

The Bol News TV reported that the PML-Q could not have reached the final decision on the no-confidence motion and agreed to meet again on Monday (tomorrow) to take a final decision whether to support the opposition or the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the forthcoming voting on the no-confidence motion.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, Kamil Ali Agha, Farah Khan, Salik Hussain, Hafiz Ammar, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Imtiaz Ranjha and other leaders.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has claimed that all the allied parties were fully intact with the government and they would support the treasury benches on the no-trust motion.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) is a faithful allied political party which would fulfill its commitment to support the government,” he said talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) vice chairman said holding meetings between the political parties and difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy. He said the opposition would fail on the matter of no-confidence move.

Read more: Imran Khan’s ‘hooliganism’ cannot save him from no-confidence: Shehbaz Sharif

Meanwhile, in a statement, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Soori said the opposition’s no-confidence motion would face a terrible defeat as the masses were with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the people desired to witness an independent economy and foreign policy.

