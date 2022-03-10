Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:55 pm
Police arrest JUI-F MNA, workers of Islam-ul-Ansar force from Parliament Lodges  

Police van taking arrested workers from Parliament Lodges on Thursday. Screengrab/ Bol News

Islamabad police have arrested JUI-F MNA Maulana Salauddin and workers of Islam-ul-Ansar force from Parliament Lodges.

The administration had denied arresting the JUI-F MNA.

The police have launched an action against the workers of Islam-ul-Ansar force as they entered the lodges without the permission.

Bol TV reported that Kamran Murtaza had also been arrested but later he was released.

However, the opposition members of parliament have started arriving the lodges as soon as the news was aired on TV channels.

Talking to a TV channel, Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed said that the government and police had tried hard to convince the JUI-F leaders in Parliament to hand over workers of Islam-ul-Ansar force and negotiated them for five hours, adding they did not cooperate with the police.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also reached the parliament and he appealed to the JUI-F workers across the country to block roads and hold protests.

 

 

