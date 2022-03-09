Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:01 pm
Portugal winger Pedro Neto signs new long-term contract at Wolves

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:01 pm
Pedro Neto

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has signed a new long-term deal at the Premier League club Alex Pantling POOL/AFP/File

LONDON: Pedro Neto, a 22-year-old Portuguese winger, marked his birthday by signing a new long-term contract with Wolves, committing himself to the Premier League side until 2027.

Neto joined Wolves from Lazio in 2019 and has 10 times in 83 matches for the club in all competitions.

Following a lengthy layoff due to injury, he earned his first start of the season in the defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Scott Sellars, Wolves’ technical director, said on the club’s website: “It’s a deserved reward for him. He’s returned from injury and put in a lot of hard work to get back, so it’s good for all parties.”

Pedro Neto was voted Wolves’ player of the season in 2020/21, although his season was cut short in April due to a knee injury.

Sellars added: “It was difficult for him, he had a setback along the way, but as Pedro always does, he got his head down and worked hard with a smile on his face.

“He’s committed to being the best he can be and that shows with how quickly he’s got back into his groove, but we think there’s a lot more to come.”

