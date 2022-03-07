Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that puppet Imran still has a little time left to resign, dissolve the assembly so that free and fair elections can take place. Otherwise, the Jiyalas are coming to dislodge him. Today, every political party of the opposition is demanding a no-confidence against him.

The chairman PPP on his way to Islamabad briefly addressed Jiyalas at Sara-e-Alamgir and Jhelum and expressed his gratitude for coming out in great numbers to welcome the Awami march. He beckoned them to join the Awami march for their own rights.

At Gujar Khan, a humungous crowd welcomed their leader by raising the zealous slogan of ‘Prime Minister, Bilawal’. Chairman PPP addressing the crowd said that those who used to say that the PPP has ended in Punjab should open their eyes. Punjab was of the PPP yesterday, is of the PPP today and will be of the PPP tomorrow. The people of Punjab are loyal to the martyrs. They sided with Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and used to raise the slogan of ‘Chaaron Subon Ki Zanjeer, Benazir Benazir’. The PPP gave a federal constitution to the country, 18th Amendment and the NFC Award. The PPP gave rights to the provinces and made them the owners of their resources.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the conspiracy against PPP was in fact a conspiracy against the people of Pakistan. Quaid-e-Awam was martyred so that the poor would be left hapless but Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto thwarted this effort and opposed dictators Zia and Musharraf while challenging the extremists and terrorists. This puppet has made the lives of the people hell. He gave relief to the rich and crushed the poor. The PPP always looked after the poor people of Pakistan. At a time when the world was facing the worst recession, President Zardari introduced the BISP, increased salaries and pensions. 10000 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills have been made jobless by this puppet. He was doing the same to the 16000 government employees but despite being in the opposition, the PPP got them restored on their jobs.

We will form a government of labourers, farmers, youth and women so that they can get their right to rule, right to ownership, right to employment. This is democracy. We said that democracy is the best revenge. We do not accept this selected puppet and will establish democracy after removing him. We want one Pakistan irrespective of religion, caste, creed, language etc. We want you to become a part of this Awami march. Tomorrow, we will reach D-Chowk in Islamabad and will start the process of removing the selected, incapable, illegitimate puppet that is Imran Khan.