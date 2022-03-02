Adsence Ads 300X250
APP News Agency

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:45 am
President Alvi recommends short-term degree programs for efficient human resource

Degree programs

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. Image: File

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said to avail tremendous opportunities offered by the fast-changing world, the best option for Pakistan was to produce efficient human resources through short-term degree programs.

The president, in this regard, urged the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to introduce two-year associate degree programs in various disciplines, particularly information technology, to meet the global demand for qualified and skilled youth.

Addressing the 13th convocation of COMSATS University, the president said the country’s huge youth bulge could be turned into a productive workforce in lesser time with the introduction of associate degrees.

President Alvi emphasised bridging the ‘technological gap’ between the decision-makers and the emerging market needs and called for the formulation of policies in line with the changing era of knowledge.

He also stressed the need for hybrid training programs to ensure bringing more students into the fold of digitalization.

Dr Alvi encouraged the graduates to explore the domain of startups and asked them to take a giant leap to maximum benefit from the venture capitals.

He said that the knowledge without empathy for mankind had no significance and called upon the youth to contribute towards Pakistan by practising positivity, integrity, and morality.

