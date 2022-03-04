President Arif Alvi warm welcomes Uzbek President at Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived at Aiwan-e-Sadr for a meeting with President Arif Alvi in Islamabad during his two-day state visit to Pakistan.

President Alvi warmly received the visiting dignitary and held a meeting to discuss matters of common interest.

President Alvi also hosted a luncheon in honour of President Mirziyoyev and his delegation.

Earlier, on Thursday, UZBEK President had a meeting with PM Imran Khan to further deepen and expand their strategic partnership in all areas.

The two leaders also exchanged views on issues of global and regional importance, intensifying contacts in international forums, including within the framework of the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Economic Cooperation Organization.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed the readiness to provide support to Pakistan’s initiative to create a poverty alleviation mechanism during the period of Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in the SCO.

The two leaders stressed the importance of developing institutionalized cooperation between the two countries within the five main pillars of Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia” political and diplomatic, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defense and people-to-people relations.