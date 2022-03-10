Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 03:26 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan says PTI govt stable, confident on political front

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: Radio Pakistan

As Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion by the opposition, he claimed on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was stable and confident on the political front.

He was talking with Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who called on him in Lahore today, according to Radio Pakistan.

PM Imran said that the first and most crucial phase was Islamabad on the political ground and added that decisions about the political situation of Punjab would be decided after consultations with all concerned stakeholders.

On this occasion, matters pertaining to the political situation of the country, ongoing developmental projects, and administrative matters of the province were also discussed.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan got the power to decide the fate of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The special assistant took to Twitter and said, however, the entire focus of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was on failing the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the premier.

“Islamabad is the battlefield at the moment. All the focus of the party leadership is at thwarting the no-confidence motion and exposing the evil group and its external masters,” said Gill.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has the power to change or not change the [Punjab] chief minister [Usman Buzdar], and he will decide whatever he thinks is appropriate at the right time.”

