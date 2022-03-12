Prince Harry and Meghan Markle update on their next visit to UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘beating the royals to the punch’ with their ‘do-it-yourself royalty.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t been seen in the UK in a long time, with his latest public appearance being last July at the inauguration of a statue in honor of his mother, Princess Diana.

In April of last year, he also attended the burial of his adored grandpa, Prince Philip.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are expected to reconnect with the Queen, the Cambridges, and other royals during Prince Philip’s funeral ceremony on March 29 at Westminster Abbey.

Unfortunately, that plan has been nixed, as a fresh statement has been sent to the public and press explaining Prince Harry’s absence.

The statement issued reads: “The Duke will not be returning to the UK in late March, but hopes to visit his grandmother as soon as possible.”

Meghan and Harry have said publicly since stepping down from their top working royal responsibilities that the security they were previously afforded has been reduced, despite the fact that the safety concerns have not changed.

We’re crossing our fingers that everything will be resolved soon – we’d love to see the royals reunited as one big happy family.