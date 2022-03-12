Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:21 am
Prince Harry appears in an Invictus Games video ahead of his visit to The Hague

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:21 am
Prince Harry

On Saturday, the official Twitter account of the Invictus Games stated that Prince Harry is preparing for his trip to the Netherlands by taking some Dutch lessons.

“We look forward to greeting him warmly in The Hague. As we all get ready for The Games. Our hearts go out to Team Ukraine, as well as their friends and family.”

The Ukrainian team for the Invictus Games said on Thursday that if it hadn’t been for the Russian invasion, they would be training for the upcoming games right now.

The founder of the Invictus Games, Britain’s Prince Harry, was forced to cancel the event entirely in 2020 due to the pandemic, and it was rescheduled for 2021.

The Invictus Games will officially return in 2022, from April 16 to 22, in The Hague, Netherlands.

