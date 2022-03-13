Prince harry’s life story make queen Elizabeth embarrassed

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. Elizabeth was born in London, as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York.

Experts have criticised Prince Harry’s ‘unfortunate timing,’ warning that he risks embarrassment for Queen Elizabeth.

Brian Hoey, a royal biographer and author, has made this observation and issued a direct warning to the prince.

He was reported in an interview as adding, “It’s very poor timing.”

“It appears deliberate that he is bringing out this memoir at a time that could potentially be very embarrassing to the monarchy and particularly embarrassing to the Queen herself.”

“I think it’s a great shame, I wish he had been advised otherwise.”

