Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:43 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince harry’s life story make queen Elizabeth embarrassed

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:43 pm
Prince harry's life story make queen Elizabeth embarrassed

Prince harry’s life story make queen Elizabeth embarrassed

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. Elizabeth was born in London, as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York.

Experts have criticised Prince Harry’s ‘unfortunate timing,’ warning that he risks embarrassment for Queen Elizabeth.

Brian Hoey, a royal biographer and author, has made this observation and issued a direct warning to the prince.

He was reported in an interview as adding, “It’s very poor timing.”

“It appears deliberate that he is bringing out this memoir at a time that could potentially be very embarrassing to the monarchy and particularly embarrassing to the Queen herself.”

“I think it’s a great shame, I wish he had been advised otherwise.”

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com

Read More

41 mins ago
Kate Middleton 'forced to apologise' for not 'looking like Cinderella'

When it came to public appearances, Kate Middleton has always put her best foot forward. However, there was a time when the Duchess of Cambridge had to apologise for not appearing as glamorous as normal. Kate was hit with an honest statement from a small girl named Annabel when visiting Swansea with her husband Prince William, who informed her that she imagined the Duchess of Cambridge would look like a Disney Princess. Her mother Rhian added that the little girl anticipated...
1 hour ago
Putin has "roid rage" from CANCER treatment, according to Western spies, who attribute his bloated face and desire for violence to medical treatment

VLADIMIR PUTIN is suffering from "roid rage," possibly as a result of...
1 hour ago
Queen is urging Windsor, Sandringham, and Buckingham Palace to take in Ukrainian migrants

Queen Elizabeth II has been urged to open the doors of royal...
1 hour ago
Roman Abramovich is romantically linked to a 25-year-old Ukrainian actress Alexandra Korendyuk

TYCOON Roman Abramovich is romantically linked to a stunning 25-year-old actress with...
2 hours ago
Russia launches an airstrike just 12 miles from the NATO border, killing 35 people at a base where foreign instructors are assisting Ukrainians

A Russian airstrike on a base where foreign instructors were assisting Ukrainians...
3 hours ago
China places 17 million residents under Covid lockdown

BEIJING, March 13 - The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen was put...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Brett Renaud
1 second ago
US journalist Brett Renaud was KILLED by Russia’s forces as they attacked a military base near Poland

According to Kyiv police, an American journalist was killed by Russian troops...
Malaika Arora
2 mins ago
Malaika Arora flaunts her new hairstyle in the latest video

Malaika Arora, a Bollywood diva, has a knack for winning our hearts...
Ukrainian girl
3 mins ago
Thrilling situation As a judge rules that she can travel to Kyiv to rescue her, a Ukrainian girl begs her mother in Britain to “take me away.”

A HEARTBREAKING video, which a judge saw before allowing a mother to...
Princess Charlene of Monaco reunites with her twins
4 mins ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco reunites with her twins

Charlene is a former Olympic swimmer and Princess of Monaco. Albert II,...
Adsence Ad 300X600