Prince William and Prince Charles are the latest royals to make ‘generous’ donations to Ukrainians

The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, and his eldest son, Prince William, are the latest royals to make ‘generous’ donations to aid people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The Disasters Emergency Committee has issued an urgent appeal to assist those fleeing Russia’s invasion.

The UK government will match public donations to this appeal pound for pound up to £20 million.

The British Queen Elizabeth II was the first royal to make a ‘generous’ donation to the DEC’s appeal.

“Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. @RoyalFamily,” the DEC tweeted on March 3.

According to the Mirror UK, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and his father, future King Charles, are the most recent royals to contribute to the appeal.

The total amount of donations, however, was not disclosed.

According to the Mirror, the Disasters Emergency Committee has so far raised more than £55 million.