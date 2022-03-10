Adsence Ads 300X250
Arman Sabir

10th Mar, 2022. 05:51 pm
PTI announces to initiate disqualification process against its 4 MPAs of Sindh

senate election

PTI will expel the MPAs from the party and will also initiate legal proceedings for their disqualification under article 63-A of the constitution of Pakistan, Haleem Adil Sheikh said. Image: File

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) announced to initiate disqualification process against four MPAs of Sindh who had voted in favour of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate in the senate election.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and PTI parliamentary leader in the assembly, Khurram Sherzaman, announced this while talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly building on Thursday.

MPAs Saeed Afridi, Shehzad Qureshi, Imran Shah, and others were also present on the occasion.

Sheikh said that though PTI and all the opposition parties had decided to boycott the polling for the vacated seat of the senate, four MPAs not only violated the party decision but also voted against the nominated candidate of the party.

PTI will expel the MPAs from the party and will also initiate legal proceedings for their disqualification under article 63-A of the constitution of Pakistan, he declared.

Read more: Murad says four PTI MPAs vote for Nisar Khuhro in senate election

He added that it is in the knowledge of the Sindh Assembly speaker who had cast their votes, and he was legally bound to take action as per constitutional provisions.

Sheikh said that PPP once again disgraced democratic norms and indulged in horse-trading. The speaker should be ashamed of whatever took place in the august house, he remarked.

While commenting on the gathering of opposition parties, he said that all the thieves, robbers, and thugs have gathered in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to the hearts of the people in Sindh Governor House yesterday, he said.

The loyalty of all the MNA’s of PTI is intact with PM Imran Khan and nobody is going against the party line, while all the allies of PTI have also reassured their support to the PM, the opposition leader said.

He added that the entire nation has already expressed confidence in the premier.

Opposition’s attempts for horse-trading will bear no fruit and such culture will come to end, while their no-confidence motion will certainly fail, he said.

Sheikh added that PM has also hinted stringent action against the gang of robbers after the failure of the no-trust move and Asif Ali Zardari would be the first to be made accountable.

On the occasion, PTI Parliamentary Leader Khurram Sherzaman said his party has submitted a resolution in the assembly secretariat for condemnation of the disgraceful act of horse-trading by PPP.

Four PTI MPA’s accepted bribes from Zardari and traded their conscience in recent senate elections, he alleged, adding that those members may be disqualified according to article 63 of the constitution of Pakistan.

