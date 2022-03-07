Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 02:26 pm
PTI presents nine-point ‘Charter of Demands’ over culmination of Sindh Haqooq March

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 02:26 pm

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi speaks to media on Friday. Photo/ Radio Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh Haqooq March has culminated with 9-point ‘Charter of Demands’ and 6-requests on its arrival in Karachi.

The March had begun from Ghotki on 26th Feb and reached the city on Sunday with a large number of participants.

PTI’s Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI Sindh’s President and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and other PTI leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

The PTI Sindh Haqooq March raised 9-point ‘Charter of Demands’ with the Sindh government, seeking legislation on local government in light of Supreme Court Orders and it’s speedy implementation, Impartial and neutral Administrator/s as interim Local Government setup, Immediate announcement of PFC award for all Districts of Sindh, De-politicization of Police, Clean drinking water for all citizens of Sindh, immediate inauguration of Orange Line BRT, Health Card for Sindh and Compensation for the affectees of Nasla Tower and action against culprits, who were involved in each step of this illegal construction.

