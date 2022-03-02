Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 02:53 pm
Punjab govt to start a BS nursing programme, 44 nursing schools to be upgraded

The government of Punjab announced to upgrade nearly 44 nursing schools to nursing colleges and to start a BS nursing programme in institutions all across the province.

The announcements were made during the Punjab Nursing Convention 2022 on Wednesday in Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar attended the convention and presented Guard of Honour to the nurses in the recognition of their services.

Read more: CM Usman Buzdar announces new forensic laboratory in South Punjab

CM Usman said that it was the first time that the nursing professionals had been presented with the Guard of Honor in Pakistan.

The chief minister also lauded the caregivers for serving humanity during his address.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Punjab Government Spokesman Hassan Khawar also attended the convention.

During the event, it was also announced that the monthly stipend of the nursing students would be increased to Rs31,000 from Rs20,000.

A fund worth Rs2.5 billion was also allotted for 28 nursing colleges in Punjab, while 16 nursing colleges would be affiliated to medical universities in the province.

The Punjab government’s package also included the establishment of a male nursing college in Lahore.

