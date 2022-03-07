Adsence Ads 300X250
Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

07th Mar, 2022. 04:45 pm
Puppet Imran has 24 hours to dissolve the assembly, says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said 'Go Selected Go' has become the slogan from Karachi to Gujrat.

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the puppet [Prime Minister] Imran Khan is harming the people of Pakistan even at the end of his rule by starting a dispute with Europe.

“Pakistan has billions of dollars worth of trade with Europe. Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis work and live in Europe,” Bilawal said this while addressing a huge crowd that had gathered to welcome the Awami march in Gujrat on Monday afternoon.

He said that there is only one slogan from Karachi to Gujrat and that is “Go Selected Go”. This has now become the national slogan, he added and said every promise and slogan of Imran has proved to be false.

“Now, he just has 24 hours left to resign and dissolve the assembly so that fresh general elections are held.”

PPP chairman said Imran is known as ‘selected’ all over the world. This puppet does not deserve to be a prime minister because of his incapability and incapacity, he added.

“He changed the name of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to Ehsaas thinking that he would be able to erase the name of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He cannot erase this name from the hearts of the people,” Bilawal said.

He said, “This selected has economically murdered the labourers, farmers, youth, and women.”

The party chairman said that PPP is the party that always helped the country emerge from difficult situations.

“When President Zardari came to power in 2008, the world was facing one of the worst recessions. Even then, he provided relief to the people of Pakistan by the initiation of the BISP, increasing salaries of the people by 120 per cent and pensions by 100 per cent.”

He stated that the puppet gives relief to the rich and troubles the poor.

