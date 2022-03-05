Queen Elizabeth’s cousin will return Kremlin honour for the Ukraine war: report

Prince Michael of Kent, Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, has announced that he will return the Order of Friendship he received from then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2009.

According to the UK’s Daily Express, the Prince has spent much of the last 30 years doing business in Russia, where he has been accused of selling privileged access to Vladimir Putin’s regime.

According to the report, the Prince is related to the late Tsar Nicholas II via his late grandmother, Grand Duchess Elena Vladimirovna of Russia. According to the report, Michael has been under intense pressure since the invasion of Ukraine to cut ties with leading business figures linked to Putin’s regime.

According to the newspaper, a spokesman for the Prince, whose father was King George VI’s younger brother, said, “I can confirm that HRH Prince Michael of Kent is returning his Russian Order of Friendship.”