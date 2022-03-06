Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:03 pm
PPP has buried politics of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, says Mehmood Qureshi

Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses Haqooq-e-Sindh March in Karachi on Sunday evening. Screengrab/ Bol News

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the PPP has buried the politics of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, adding that it has become Zardari’s party.

He said this while addressing a Haqooq-e-Sindh March in Karachi on Sunday evening.

The March has culminated in Karachi where a charter of demands has been presented.

Read more: PM Imran defeated negative politics of opposition on every front: Murad Saeed

Minister for Maritime Affairs and PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi says the Federal government will make Sindh police non-political and non-controversial by introducing reforms.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated the PTI leaders and workers for holding a successful long march for the rights of Sindh people.

He further said that the prime minister has called Shah Mehmood Qureshi and him to Islamabad for discussing Sindh and Karachi issues, adding that there must good news the Karachiites and Sindh.

The minister demanded of the Sindh government to change Karachi Administrator, resolve transport-related issues and provide clean drinking water to masses in the province.

Ali Zaidi said Sehat Insaf Card is available for people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh government should also launch such projects for the people.

Earlier, addressing a news conference in Hyderabad on Sunday, he said after first phase of Haqooq-e-Sindh March, other phases will also be announced soon.

Ali Zaidi said that the people of Sindh want a change in the province as they are fed up with the provincial government.

Federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi have been leading the marchers.

The long march began on February 27 in Ghotki and is now approached Karachi after going through major cities of the province.

On Saturday, the march on its 8th day started from Tando Jam and reached Hyderabad under the leadership of Qureshi, Zaidi, and Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the opposition cannot inflict any harm on government with their hollow slogans.

Read more: Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoins PPP, says joining PTI was a mistake

In a statement, he said the government will hold across-the-board accountability of all corrupt elements, who were involved in looting the national exchequer and committing corruption.

The Special Assistant said that government will continue its agenda of development and providing facilities to masses at their doorsteps.

