‘Relief package announced by PM to help reduce the burden of inflation’

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the relief package announced by the Prime Minister would help reduce the burden of inflation on the people.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that resources had been diverted to the welfare of people.

He said the prices of petroleum products in the international market have gone up due to the Ukrainian crisis. However, the decision of reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs10 per litre, and that of the electricity by five rupees per unit had been taken keeping in view the interest of the public.

Habib said the PTI raised party funds under the laws. “We have the record of each rupee collected, and also provided details of 40 thousand donors to the Election Commission of Pakistan.”

Minister of State for Information @FarrukhHabibISF talking to media in Islamabadhttps://t.co/KwkkSmD1aN — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 1, 2022

The minister of state asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make functional the scrutiny committee so that the progress could also be seen in the cases of PML-N and the PPP. He said the two parties should tell as to why they hid their accounts.