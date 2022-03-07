Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 10:02 pm
Reservations of JKT group, Aleem Khan will be addressed within 24 hours: Governor Sindh

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 10:02 pm
Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. Image: File

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the reservations of Jahangir Khan Tarin (JKT) group and Aleem Khan will be removed within the next 24 hours.

Read more: Aleem Khan group joins Tareen group as opposition vies for no-trust numbers

He called on PTI disgruntled leader Aleem Khan at his residence in Lahore on Monday evening.

According to Bol News, the Governor Sindh further said that addressing their reservations would be in favour of the PTI, adding that he would inform Prime Minister Imran Khan about their demands and problems.

He further said that they had definitely some complaints and issues, which must be resolved as soon as possible.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that they would be again on the same page soon. He observed that it was a pity that he had to come to Aleem to bring round him, who was his old friend and diehard leader of the party.

Imran Ismail said that he had come to Lahore on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Aleem Khan also expressed his strong reservations about the governance in Punjab and other issues.

He told Imran Ismail that it would be difficult for present lawmakers to contest the next elections on the basis of this performance.

Aamir Kiyani was also present on the occasion.

Read more: Taking lead: Sindh governor signs bill for restoration of student unions

As per media reports, Jahagir Khan Tarin is coming to Pakistan from London next week.

Earlier, a group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers led by Abdul Aleem Khan, a former Punjab minister, announced to join the group of PTI estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, commonly known as JKT.

The decision was announced during a presser after the lawmakers from both groups met at Tareen’s Lahore residence on Monday.

