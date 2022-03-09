Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 04:58 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Russia issues a list of ‘unfriendly countries’

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 04:58 pm
economic war

Moscow announced the approval of a list of nations and territories engaging in “unfriendly measures” against Russia.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Canada is one of several nations and territories on Russia’s list of “unfriendly countries” for whom sanctions are being imposed as a result of the country’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

According to the Russian government, the list, which was posted on its official website and distributed through state media, comprises nations that have imposed or joined sanctions against Russia.

It states that all corporate transactions with businesses and persons from certain nations must be approved by a government panel.

The following nations and territories made the list:

  • Canada
  • United States
  •  Member states of the European Union
  •  The United Kingdom, including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar
  •  Ukraine
  •  Montenegro
  •  Switzerland
  •  Albania
  •  Andorra
  •  Iceland
  •  Liechtenstein
  •  Monaco
  •  Norway
  •  San Marino
  •  North Macedonia
  •  Japan
  •  South Korea
  •  Australia
  •  Micronesia
  •  New Zealand
  •  Singapore
  •  Taiwan
Courtesy: Reuters

Read More

4 hours ago
Lacking oversight, Telegram thrives in Ukraine disinformation battle

WASHINGTON - Two days after Russia invaded Ukraine, an account on the Telegram messaging...
13 hours ago
Employees are enraged that Disney is refusing to condemn Florida's Don't Say Gay bill

Employees at Disney are outraged by the company's decision not to condemn...
13 hours ago
Joe Biden will sign an executive order regulating and issuing cryptocurrency

President Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this...
16 hours ago
JetBlue's founder's new venture Breeze Airways intends to nearly double its route network and add cross-country flights

Breeze Airways announced on Tuesday that it plans to nearly double its...
17 hours ago
Battleground Ukraine: Day 13 of Russia's invasion

PARIS, March 8, 2022 (AFP) - On the 13th day of Russia's invasion...
17 hours ago
Iran says puts new military satellite in orbit

TEHRAN, March 8, 2022 (AFP) - Iran announced Tuesday it had successfully placed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at Govt over petrol prices, spike in dengue cases
5 mins ago
Have some patience, brother. No-confidence has some time, Maryam tells PM

A visibly confident Prime Minister Imran Khan thrashed the opposition on Wednesday,...
7 mins ago
Florence Pugh is in talks for the cast of Dune: Part Two

The new MCU star Florence Pugh is in talks to join the...
Srivalli
21 mins ago
Viral video: Jwala Gutta’s Mom dances to Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’

Jwala Gutta, the wife of badminton player and actor Vishnu Vishal, shared...
An economic War
29 mins ago
US waging ‘economic war’ on Russia

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the United States has...
Adsence Ad 300X600