Russia issues a list of ‘unfriendly countries’

Moscow announced the approval of a list of nations and territories engaging in “unfriendly measures” against Russia.

Canada is one of several nations and territories on Russia’s list of “unfriendly countries” for whom sanctions are being imposed as a result of the country’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

According to the Russian government, the list, which was posted on its official website and distributed through state media, comprises nations that have imposed or joined sanctions against Russia.

It states that all corporate transactions with businesses and persons from certain nations must be approved by a government panel.

The following nations and territories made the list:

Canada

United States

Member states of the European Union

The United Kingdom, including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar

Ukraine

Montenegro

Switzerland

Albania

Andorra

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Monaco

Norway

San Marino

North Macedonia

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Micronesia

New Zealand

Singapore

Taiwan

