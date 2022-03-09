Adsence Ad 160X600
Russia issues a list of ‘unfriendly countries’
Canada is one of several nations and territories on Russia’s list of “unfriendly countries” for whom sanctions are being imposed as a result of the country’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
According to the Russian government, the list, which was posted on its official website and distributed through state media, comprises nations that have imposed or joined sanctions against Russia.
It states that all corporate transactions with businesses and persons from certain nations must be approved by a government panel.
The following nations and territories made the list:
- Canada
- United States
- Member states of the European Union
- The United Kingdom, including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar
- Ukraine
- Montenegro
- Switzerland
- Albania
- Andorra
- Iceland
- Liechtenstein
- Monaco
- Norway
- San Marino
- North Macedonia
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Micronesia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Taiwan
Courtesy: Reuters
