Russia & Ukraine conflict: Moscow announces a partial cease-fire

Moscow declares a brief cease-fire to allow residents of Mariupol and Volnovakha to flee

Russian military establishes a truce in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to let humanitarian routes exit. According to a top official in Mariupol, the truce will extend until 4 p.m. (14:00 GMT). Several news organisations have announced that they would halt operations in Russia, citing a new regulation that may result in jail time for anybody detected propagating “false” news on purpose.

Russia claims to be banning Facebook and limiting Twitter access due to limitations on Russian media.

According to the United Nations, more than 1.2 million people have left Ukraine to neighbouring nations.