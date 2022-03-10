Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

10th Mar, 2022. 03:04 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Russia, Ukraine diplomats meet in Turkey

AFP News Agency

10th Mar, 2022. 03:04 pm
turkey
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ANTALYA, Turkey – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday were holding talks in Turkey in the first such high-level contact since Moscow invaded its neighbour.

Turkey has for weeks pushed to play a mediation role in the conflict. But analysts fear there are only the lowest chances of a breakthrough at the meeting.

The ministers began talks on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the southern Turkish resort of Antalya, joined by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a Turkish official told AFP in comments confirmed by the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministries.

Images of the meeting showed the Russian, Turkish and Ukrainian delegations sitting on each side of a ‘U’ shaped table, with each minister accompanied by just two other officials.

Kuleba said in a video on Wednesday that his expectations were “limited” for the talks and said their success would depend on “what instructions and directives Lavrov is under” from the Kremlin.

Both ministers were due to make separate statements to the press after the talks. There was no indication that they had shaken hands ahead of the discussions.

The meeting is taking place against the background of international outrage after an attack on a children’s hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol which, according to Kyiv, killed at least three people, including a young girl.

The Turkey talks are one of a number of diplomatic initiatives underway.

Israel is seeking to broker a solution through direct talks with President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron is also frequently phoning the Kremlin chief.

“There is today a very slim hope and we need to seize it… without being naive,” France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France Inter radio.

“The goal is the same that the fighting stops but we need to put great pressure on Russia,” he added.

Turkey is a traditional ally of Ukraine and has supplied the country with Bayraktar drones — made by a firm whose technology director is Erdogan’s own son-in-law which Kyiv has deployed in the conflict.

But it is seeking to maintain good relations with Russia, on which Turkey depends heavily for gas imports and tourism revenues.

“We are working to stop this crisis transforming into a tragedy,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

“I hope the meeting between the ministers will open the way to a permanent ceasefire.”

Erdogan is scheduled to talk on the phone with US President Joe Biden Thursday at 1530 GMT, according to the Turkish presidency.

Read More

10 hours ago
One of the world's most lethal snipers arrives in Ukraine with the intention of slaughtering Putin's troops one by one

ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST DEADLY SNIPERS HAS ARRIVED IN UKRAINE, pledging...
11 hours ago
In the worst day of the invasion so far, a Russian helicopter was downed in a fireball blast, and Putin's air force "lost nine aircraft."

A HELICOPTER that exploded into a fireball after being blasted by Ukrainian...
11 hours ago
How to buy tickets of Rolling Loud Miami 2022

The ROLLING LOUD Miami music festival is back, and tickets are expected...
11 hours ago
A mind-blowing video shows how a Chinese rocket collided with the Moon three days ago

A LARGE PIECE OF SPACE ROCKET DEBRIS IS BELIEVED TO HAVE CRASHED...
11 hours ago
During its invasion of Ukraine, Russia used terrifying thermobaric weapons capable of 'exploding' the enemy's lungs, according to the Ministry of Defense

According to the Ministry of Defence, Russia used terrifying thermobaric weapons during...
12 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Colorado plane crash today – Flames engulf the aircraft after it collides with the E-470 highway in Denver

AFTER crashing near a Colorado highway on Tuesday, a SMALL PLANE burst...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Vettel
5 mins ago
Vettel wears heart on his helmet over invasion of Ukraine

SAKHIR, Bahrain - Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel had a...
7 mins ago
Pasha Lee, an Actor and Host was killed by Russian fire

Pasha Lee, a Ukrainian actor and TV host was killed in Irpen...
Ukraine war
18 mins ago
Ukraine war offers intel bonanza for Russia watchers

PARIS - Russia's massive assault on Ukraine is providing Western intelligence agencies...
Pm Imran Khan Buzdar
18 mins ago
PM has the power to make any decision about Punjab CM: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said...
Adsence Ad 300X600