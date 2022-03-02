Russia’s war on Ukraine: Day seven situation on the ground

PARIS – On the seventh day of fighting in Ukraine Wednesday, Russia claims control of the southern port city of Kherson, street battles rage in Ukraine’s second-biggest city Kharkiv, and Kyiv braces for a feared Russian assault.

Here is a summary of the situation on the ground, based on statements from the sides, Western defence and intelligence sources and international organisations.

The military situation:

– Russia says it has taken “full control” of Kherson, a port city on the Black Sea.

– Kherson’s mayor says “We are still Ukraine. Still firm”.

– Ukraine says Russian paratroopers also landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city.

– There is fighting in the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s army says.

– Emergency services report four dead, nine wounded in Kharkiv shelling.

– AFP witnesses see rocket damage to security, police and university buildings in Kharkiv.

– Russia steps up bombing of Ukraine’s cities, including west and south of Kyiv.

– With Western observers noticing a Russian military column outside Kyiv, the capital remains braced for a possible assault.

– Spain is the latest country to announce supply of “military hardware” to Ukraine.

The military toll

– Ukraine claims 5,840 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in the conflict so far, a claim which cannot be verified.

– Russia acknowledges that it has sustained losses, but so far has given no figures.

– According to the Russian defence ministry, its forces have destroyed over 1,500 Ukrainian military elements including 58 planes, 46 drones and 472 tanks.

– Ukraine denies suffering military losses on this scale.

The humanitarian toll

– Tuesday’s Russian attack on a Kyiv TV tower killed 5, Ukraine says.

– More than 350 civilians have died in the conflict so far, including 14 children, Ukraine says.

– UN says nearly 836,000 people have fled conflict.