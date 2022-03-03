S. Africa welcomes banning of plastics pollution by UNEA

JOHANNESBURG – The banning of plastic pollution by the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) is welcomed as it would help protect the environment, said South African Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, on Thursday.

“South Africa welcomes the adoption of the resolution of ‘End Plastic Pollution: Towards an internationally legally binding instrument’. This represents an important landmark and significant decision to protect the environment and particularly our oceans that are important for food security, addressing climate change, improving health, and promoting sustainable development and poverty eradication,” said Creecy.

She said the member states recognized the urgent need to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment. The UNEA agreed to establish an intergovernmental negotiating committee and start its work during the second half of 2022. They intend to complete their work by the end of 2024.

Creccy said that “South Africa will actively engage in the future multilateral negotiations on plastics pollution with the view to ensuring that we not only have an ambitious and robust instrument but that the needs of developing countries and in particular the special needs and circumstances of Africa are firmly anchored within.” The UNEA intends to establish a science policy panel that would contribute to the sound management of chemicals and waste.