Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday late evening. Photo/ Bol News

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday late evening.

Read more: Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoins PPP, says joining PTI was a mistake

A spokesman of Sardar Rind confirmed the meeting between two leaders in Islamabad and said that the meeting continued for over two hours in which they discussed prevailing political situation in the back drop of recent long March of PPP led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that he had personal relation with Asif Ali Zardari and now, “Such these meetings will continue in future.”

Replying to a question, the PTI leader who recently resigned from the post of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on petroleum and powers affairs for Balochistan, said that in the meeting they have discussed various issues including political situation.

“Whenever political leaders meet they talk about politics and many other affairs,” Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said, adding that he inquired after health of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari who got injured when a drone camera hit her during Long March near Multan.

“We will hold more meeting in coming days,” Sardar Rind said. The former Prime Minister of PPP Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Read more: PM Imran defeated negative politics of opposition on every front: Murad Saeed

There are reports that Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind is also planning to join Pakistan Peoples’ Party soon.