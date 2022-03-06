Saudi Arabia lifts all Covid-19 restrictions at two holy mosques

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has lifted all the precautionary measures against Coronavirus pandemic after two years at all the mosques including the two holy mosques, ahead of Ramadan 2022.

The Ministry of Interior made an announcement in this regard, allowing the two holy mosques to open at full capacity during Ramadan 2022.

The only requirement for visitors and pilgrims alike is to be “immune” (vaccinated against Covid-19).

VIDEO: Imam for Fajr Prayers in Masjid Al Haram Sheikh Abdullah Juhany calls for ending gaps (physical distancing), stand shoulder to shoulder today after the Ministry of Interior scrapped the requirement to Physically Distance in Mosques last night pic.twitter.com/hqLFkKKqRZ — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) March 6, 2022

Following the fresh announcement, there will be no requirement of maintaining physical and social distancing in all mosques and the two holy mosques. Foreign pilgrims will no longer be required to submit negative PCR test report or observe institutional quarantine. The kingdom has also allowed children below five years to enter courtyards.

Photos: How Saudi Arabia ensured Coronavirus free Haj 2021

NOW: Removal of Physical Distancing stickers in Masjid Al Haram pic.twitter.com/e2BG0vuCZP — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) March 5, 2022

It has also removed 10-day waiting period between Umrah permits. Flight suspension from 17 countries including Afghanistan, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana , Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Comoros, Nigeria and Ethiopia has also been lifted.

NEWS | The requirement to obtain permits for Prayers in Masjid Al Haram and Ziyarah to the Prophet and His Companions has been removed, and showing the “Immune” status on Tawkalana is sufficient It is still mandatory to obtain permits for Umrah and Prayers in Rawdah — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) March 5, 2022

The requirement to obtain permits for prayers in Masjid Al Haram and Ziyarah to the Prophet (SAWW) and his companions has been removed, and showing the “immune” status on Tawkalana is sufficient.

The President-General praises the decision to lift the precautionary measures and affirms the keenness of the wise leadership on the health and comfort of visitors to the Two Holy Mosques. pic.twitter.com/ETizQ7yT2m — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) March 5, 2022

However, it is still mandatory to obtain permits for Umrah and prayers in Rawdah.

NEWS | Allowing the Two Holy Mosques to open at full capacity during #Ramadan2022 Only Requirement for Visitors and Pilgrims is to be "Immune" (Vaccinated against COVID-19) — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) March 5, 2022

Haramain Sharifain, an online news platform which provides news related to the two holy mosques, shared a video in which Imam for Fajr Prayers in Masjid Al Haram Sheikh Abdullah Juhany calls for ending gaps (physical distancing) and standing shoulder to shoulder.

Ahead of Ramadan, All Major Precautionary Measures have been removed – End of Social Distancing in all Mosques and the Two Holy Mosques

– End of Institutional Quarantine and PCR Tests for Foreign Pilgrims

– Allowing Children below 5 to enter courtyards – Mandatory to be Immune — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) March 5, 2022

Haramain Sharifain also shared pictures of first prayers in Masjid Al Haram, after physical distancing was abolished, and removal of social distancing stickers.