Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 11:57 am
Saudi Arabia lifts all Covid-19 restrictions at two holy mosques

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has lifted all the precautionary measures against Coronavirus pandemic after two years at all the mosques including the two holy mosques, ahead of Ramadan 2022.

The Ministry of Interior made an announcement in this regard, allowing the two holy mosques to open at full capacity during Ramadan 2022.

The only requirement for visitors and pilgrims alike is to be “immune” (vaccinated against Covid-19).

Following the fresh announcement, there will be no requirement of maintaining physical and social distancing in all mosques and the two holy mosques. Foreign pilgrims will no longer be required to submit negative PCR test report or observe institutional quarantine. The kingdom has also allowed children below five years to enter courtyards.

Photos: How Saudi Arabia ensured Coronavirus free Haj 2021

It has also removed 10-day waiting period between Umrah permits. Flight suspension from 17 countries including Afghanistan, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana , Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Comoros, Nigeria and Ethiopia has also been lifted.

The requirement to obtain permits for prayers in Masjid Al Haram and Ziyarah to the Prophet (SAWW) and his companions has been removed, and showing the “immune” status on Tawkalana is sufficient.

However, it is still mandatory to obtain permits for Umrah and prayers in Rawdah.

Haramain Sharifain, an online news platform which provides news related to the two holy mosques, shared a video in which Imam for Fajr Prayers in Masjid Al Haram Sheikh Abdullah Juhany calls for ending gaps (physical distancing) and standing shoulder to shoulder.

Haramain Sharifain also shared pictures of first prayers in Masjid Al Haram, after physical distancing was abolished, and removal of social distancing stickers.

