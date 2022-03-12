‘Shab-e-Barat Main BOL’ The biggest transmission of the night

Pakistan’s most popular channel ‘Bol Entertainment’ is hosting a special transmission for its viewers on the blessed night of Shab-e-Barat in which famous Naat Khuwan of the country will participate.

Shab-e-Barat is celebrated with devotion and respect all over the country.

On the occasion of Shab Barat, a special transmission is also aired on Pakistan’s number one news channel “Bol Entertainment” and this time Faisal Qureshi is hosting a special transmission of “Shab-e-Barat Mein Bol”.

On this auspicious night, a special Naat Mehfil will be organized in a special transmission aired by Bol Entertainment in which famous Naat singers of the country will participate and awaken the magic of their voice and make the concert beautiful.

In this regard, a promo was also released on the official YouTube channel of Bol Network in which the host Faisal Qureshi says, “Those who are lucky get Shab Barat” His supplication will be accepted and repentance will be accepted, just call from the heart in prostration, because this is the night of the hearing.

It should be noted that Shab-e-Barat is the 15th night of Sha’ban, the eighth month of Islam. On this night, Muslims perform Nawafil and prostrate before the Lord and pray for their forgiveness. This night is also called the night of forgiveness and the night of mercy.