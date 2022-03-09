Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 03:35 pm
Shahbaz Gill calls no-confidence motion ‘international conspiracy’

Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill. Image: Radio Pakistan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday termed no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan an ‘international conspiracy’ for not allowing bases and use of its territory to the US for any action inside Afghanistan.

Read more: MQM-P demands de-sealing of party offices in meeting with PM

“Absolutely not. There is no way we are going to allow any bases, any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not,” the premier had HBO during an interview last year.

“Some international powers seek instability in Pakistan,” claimed the PTI minister.

According to Gill, the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties against PM Khan would face defeat.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that PTI would not deviate from its manifesto of accountability. He said the government would not spare corrupt elements of the country at any cost.

The special assistant said the world had recognised steps taken by the government to tackle Covid-19 and climate change. He said the prime minister had raised the image of Pakistan at the international level.

