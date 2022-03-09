Shahbaz Gill calls no-confidence motion ‘international conspiracy’

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday termed no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan an ‘international conspiracy’ for not allowing bases and use of its territory to the US for any action inside Afghanistan.

“Absolutely not. There is no way we are going to allow any bases, any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not,” the premier had HBO during an interview last year.

“Some international powers seek instability in Pakistan,” claimed the PTI minister.

According to Gill, the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties against PM Khan would face defeat.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that PTI would not deviate from its manifesto of accountability. He said the government would not spare corrupt elements of the country at any cost.

کل کی پریس کانفرنس میں کہا گیا کہ عمران خان نے یورپی ممالک کو ناراض کردیا جبکہ وزیراعظم عمران خان پوری دنیا میں امن کے سفیر اور خودار سربراہ کے طور پرجانے جاتے ہیں، تمام عالمی تنازعات میں وہ افہام و تفہیم کی بات کرتے ہیں اور اقوام متحدہ میں حق کا عَلَم بلند کرتے ہیں۔ @SHABAZGIL pic.twitter.com/Kah1X16xbR — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 9, 2022

The special assistant said the world had recognised steps taken by the government to tackle Covid-19 and climate change. He said the prime minister had raised the image of Pakistan at the international level.