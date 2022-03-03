Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

APP News Agency

03rd Mar, 2022. 04:23 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Shahbaz Gill terms money launderers as real impersonators

APP News Agency

03rd Mar, 2022. 04:23 pm

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that money launderers, who through fake accounts have taken the country’s money outside, were the real impersonators.

Responding to a statement of PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb, he termed the PML-N leadership who have fled abroad based on medical grounds as Oscar winners.

Read more: ‘Opposition wants to destabilize country through no-confidence motion against PM’

“The nation has not forgotten the magician who had a photo shoot wearing long boots. Fugitives and thieves have no place here.”

Gill said the incompetent Sharifs have come to their knees and were begging in front of their allies. “Apart from humiliation, defeat will still be your destiny again. As the time to come for the development of Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

Read More

49 mins ago
Pakistan Navy detected another Indian submarine

Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked the latest Kalvari class...
1 hour ago
IHC gives India another chance to appoint legal counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday conducted a hearing regarding...
1 hour ago
1,435 Pakistanis evacuated from Ukraine: ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Khokhar on Thursday said so...
1 hour ago
‘Opposition wants to destabilize country through no-confidence motion against PM’

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill accused the opposition...
2 hours ago
Watch: Pakistani embassy in Ukraine helped Indian students escaping war

The Pakistani embassy in Ukraine facilitated “distressed” Indian students escaping the Ukraine...
3 hours ago
PDM, PPP settle for no-confidence motion against PM Imran

After frequent discussions, the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Over 1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss due to loud music: WHO
17 seconds ago
Over 1 billion young people at risk of hearing loss due to loud music: WHO

UNITED NATIONS: The World Health Organisation (WHO), a Geneva-based UN agency, says...
5 mins ago
Ikea suspends Russia, Belarus operations affecting 15,000 staff

STOCKHOLM - Swedish furniture giant Ikea said Thursday it would suspend its...
FPCCI
7 mins ago
FPCCI hails Prime Minister’s package for industry

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on...
superyacht
11 mins ago
France seizes superyacht linked to Russian energy boss Sechin

PARIS - The French government on Thursday said it had seized a...
Adsence Ad 300X600