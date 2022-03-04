Shane Warne’s greatest hits from his international career

(FILES) In this file photograph taken on December 28, 2006, Australian spinner Shane Warne waves to the crowd after playing his last Test Match on his home ground, the MCG, on the third day of the fourth cricket Test played in Melbourne. – Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52 according to a statement issued by his management company on March 4, 2022. Warne’s management said he died in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)

Shane Warne, the great Australian spinner, died of a suspected heart attack on Friday in Thailand, shocking the sporting world.

Warne, who was largely considered as one of the best bowlers of all time, died at the age of 52. On and off the field, Warne, a colourful figure, was a true superstar.

Here’s a summary of Shane Warne illustrious career

1001: The total number of wickets Warne has taken throughout his illustrious career. He’s one of only two bowlers in international cricket history to reach the 1000-wicket mark. Muttiah Muralitharan is the other.

708: Warne’s total number of wickets in Test cricket. He was the first bowler to reach 600 wickets and 700 wickets in the same season.

293: The number of wickets Warne took in one-day internationals.

96: Warne’s total of wickets in a calendar year – 2005 – is the most by any bowler in history.

17: Warne’s total number of player of the match wins over his career.

37: Warne’s total amount of five-wicket hauls in Tests. This is the second-highest total in the history of the format.

1761: Warne’s total amount of maiden overs in Test cricket.

195: Warne’s total number of Ashes wickets

102: The amount of batters Warne has gotten rid of for a duck.

1440: The number of days it took Warne to reach 200 Test wickets, which was the fastest ever.

125: Warne is only the second player in Test cricket history to take 300 wickets and 100+ catches.

3154: The number of runs Warne scored in Test cricket – the most by anyone without ever getting a century. In 2001, he came close to reaching the century mark when he scored 99 against New Zealand in Perth.

3: Warne’s total number of hat-tricks in Test matches.

