Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital Karachi to open end of 2023: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Karachi, will be opened by the end of next year.

Sharing pictures of the construction site in a tweet on Wednesday, he said it would be bigger than Shaukat Khanum cancer hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar.

According to the premier, the hospital will be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art machines.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres (SKMCH&RC) are state-of-the-art cancer centres located in Lahore and Peshawar.

SKMCH&RC, Lahore was the first project of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, a charitable organization established under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860 of Pakistan.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is the brainchild of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The inspiration to build the Hospital came after his mother, Mrs. Shaukat Khanum, succumbed to cancer in 1985.