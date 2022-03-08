Adsence Ads 300X250
08th Mar, 2022. 12:00 pm
SHC directs Hareem Shah to appear before FIA for inquiry

08th Mar, 2022. 12:00 pm

TikTok star Hareem Shah. Image: File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed TikTok star Hareem Shah to surrender herself before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with the investigation regarding a video clip in which, according to the agency, she defamed the country and admitted committing money laundering.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, which is seized with the petition filed by Hareem against issuance of a notice by the FIA and purported attempt to block her social media as well as bank accounts, also raised objection over her medical certificate in the Turkish language.

The counsel for the petitioner at the outset presented a medical certificate in the Turkish language submitting that his client was ill and admitted to a hospital in Turkey.

Read more: PTI leader in UK claims he gave money to Hareem Shah for video

The bench observed that prima facie the petitioner has flouted the order passed by the court directing her to appear before the FIA but instead of returning to the country and appearing before the agency she went to Turkey from England.

Justice Kalhoro remarked that first the petitioner defamed the country by making derogatory remarks against several institutions and now she was avoiding to appear before the FIA.

“How much time would be required by the petitioner to return to the country and appear before the FIA,” the bench asked her lawyer who submitted that she would require 20 to 25 days. The bench observed that if the petitioner did not surrender herself before the agency then the court would recall its interim order restraining the FIA from taking action against the TikToker.

Directing the petitioner to surrender herself to the FIA before April 18, the bench adjourned further hearing of the petition till the same date.

