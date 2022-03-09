Adsence Ads 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 04:19 pm
SHC orders deployment of lady police commandos at girls’ hostels across Sindh

The court observed that the constitution guaranteed that steps shall be taken to ensure full protection of women in all spheres of life. Image: File

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the Sindh government to depute lady police commandos at all girls’ hostels of public sector universities and colleges of the province for protection of life and dignity of female students.

The order came on identical petitions filed by vice-chancellors (VCs) of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana and the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (SBBUVAS) Sakrand who had challenged notifications of sending them on forced leave for 45 days.

In the notifications, the Sindh government had charged the VCs with corruption and not taking notice of immoral activities in their institutions which lead to the alleged suicide of two female students of a university.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar in its written order referred to articles 14, 25, and 34 of the constitution and observed that the constitution guaranteed that steps shall be taken to ensure full protection of women in all spheres of life.

Read more: Unsafe varsities

“In the light of above observation, we deem it appropriate to direct the competent authority of the Government of Sindh to depute lady police commandos in all Girls Hostels of public sector universities and colleges of Sindh forthwith to protect their life and dignity to study smoothly. The concerned Deputy Inspector General of Ranges and Senior Superintendent of Police, Sindh, shall ensure the protection of female students from tyranny and highhandedness of people in such sort of acts,” observed the bench.

It further observed, “It is also made clear that from today, the Government of Sindh shall also ensure that no male member shall be posted in Girls Hostels of public sector universities/college, and in case of non-compliance, stern action shall be taken against all delinquent officials including Vice-Chancellors of the concerned universities.”

Read more: SHC directs Hareem Shah to appear before FIA for inquiry

As for sending the VCs on forced leave, the bench observed that prima facie allegations levelled against both the petitioners were yet to be proved and no material had been placed on record to keep the petitioners out of such vital positions.

Therefore, ‘propriety demands that they may continue their assignment as Vice Chancellors of their respective universities.’

In this regard, the bench directed the office to communicate the order to the Sindh chief and home secretaries, as well as police inspector general (IG) and DIGs.

