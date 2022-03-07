Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

07th Mar, 2022. 08:24 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Shehbaz Sharif claims no-confidence motion against Imran Khan is a public demand

Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

07th Mar, 2022. 08:24 pm
Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif . Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the no-confidence move against Imran Khan was a public demand, the joint opposition was only acting upon the decision of the people.

Read more: Cabinet approves moving court against Shehbaz Sharif: Fawad

Shehbaz Sharif in a statement issued in Lahore said it was unavoidable to oust this government to save the national economy, financially crushing the people of Pakistan and the future of the nation. The bone-crunching inflation by this government was unbearable for the nation and this step was the only way to provide relief to the people. The inflation was caused by the disastrous government’s policies and decisions that was why its removal was the first step towards betterment.

“It is imperative to remove the landmines dug into the very foundations of the national economy and interest by this catastrophic government,” Shehbaz said.

Shehbaz Sharif warned that Imran’s irresponsible and ill-informed rants regarding foreign policy were a matter of serious concern and could jeopardise national interest. The state and Imran were heading in two completely different directions which was a dangerous omen for Pakistan, he said. Imran has destroyed his political capital and reputation, but he should not be allowed to damage Pakistan’s international political capital and reputation, he stressed. Imran must consider that the nation pay the price for such wrong decisions by such leaders, by the end of the day, he warned.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif calls Rs2.52 hike in electricity tariff a ‘heartless’ move

Shehbaz Sharif said such adventurism and experimental approaches were not in the country’s best interests, especially after PTI’s disastrous internal and foreign policy, record inflation and unemployment. He said Imran would panic more and more now with each passing day and the state of people would get better and better.

Read More

5 hours ago
Puppet Imran has 24 hours to dissolve the assembly, says Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that...
5 hours ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police identify 11 suspects involved in Peshawar blast

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police claimed to have identified 11 suspects involved...
5 hours ago
PML-N offers Punjab chief ministership to Aleem Khan: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has offered Punjab chief ministership to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
5 hours ago
Azam Swati vows to uplift Pakistan Railways through branding campaign

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Monday said...
7 hours ago
IHC gives last chance to ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim to submit affidavit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday gave another chance to...
7 hours ago
PTI presents nine-point 'Charter of Demands' over culmination of Sindh Haqooq March

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh Haqooq March has culminated with 9-point ‘Charter of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

You can’t miss Sana Javed’s fresh bridal look
4 mins ago
You can’t miss Sana Javed’s fresh bridal look

Leading Pakistani actress Sana Javed has a lot of happing on her...
Steve Smith
7 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Steve Smith annoyed at missing century as first Test heads for draw

RAWALPINDI: As Australia's first Test in Pakistan in nearly a quarter-century ended...
Business organisations meet to discuss SME-LC
9 mins ago
Business organisations meet to discuss SME-LC

KARACHI: The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) demand friendly policies and cooperation...
Suhana Khan
25 mins ago
Suhana Khan shares her 9 year-old brother AbRam’s gamer side

Suhana Khan posted a photo of her younger brother AbRam on Instagram...
Adsence Ad 300X600