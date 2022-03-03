Sibi cultural festival kick-starts on Friday

The five-day annual historical and cultural festival of Sibi will start on Friday . Image: File

The five-day annual historical and cultural festival of Sibi will start from on Friday with colorful celebrations. The five-day festival will start with colorful celebrations at Sardar Chakar Khan Domki Stadium.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo will be the special guest of the inauguration ceremony.

Read more: Magic mountains

The opening ceremony will feature various events including Mazahir Band, Army Band, National Anthem, Flower Show, Animal Exhibition Parade, Horse Dance, Regional Dance, Javelin Throwing, Horse Racing, and Motorcycle Jump.

During the Sibi festival, the city was decorated like a bride. Visitors from all over the country continue to arrive, while special guests will also inaugurate the agricultural and industrial exhibition.

In the agricultural and industrial exhibition, stalls have been set up by different departments. Government and non-government buildings in the city have been decorated with lamps.

A spectacular fireworks display will be held at Sardar Chakar Domki Stadium at night and a concert will be held at 5 pm in which famous artists from all over the country will participate. Strict security arrangements have been made on this occasion.

Read more: Hot Air Balloon Festival sets a new world record with 524 simultaneous launches

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in a message on the occasion of annual Sibi Mela has said this festival is celebrated in Balochistan as a festival where a large number of people not only from the province but also from all over the country.